ABC 7: How Wordle text helped save Lincolnwood woman from hostage situation

Lincolnwood police said the online word game Wordle played a role in saving an 80-year-old woman from a hostage situation, ABC 7 Chicago is reporting.

According to police, they were called to do a well-being check by the 80-year-old woman's daughter on Sunday when her mother failed to text her daily Wordle score.

When officers arrived at the home they found a broken window on the first floor and visible blood. When they entered the home they found the victim in the basement being held hostage. She was not hurt, investigators said.

The suspect was taken into custody and transferred to a hospital for medical treatment.

The suspect faces multiple felony charges, including home invasion with a dangerous weapon, aggravated kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon and aggravated assault against a peace officer.