5 Phoenix police officers wounded in shootout at home

Associated PressFive Phoenix police officers were shot and wounded after responding to a report of gunfire inside a home early Friday, including four who were shot while trying to take a baby to safety, Police Chief Jeri Williams said. The status of the shooter and other details weren't immediately clear, but police later said a barricade situation at the home had been resolved.

Four more officers were injured by shrapnel or ricocheting bullets. All were expected to survive, Phoenix Police Sgt. Andy Williams said.

The most seriously injured officer was the first on scene and was invited into the home before he was shot, Williams said. He retreated to safety.

The suspect was found dead inside following a barricade situation and a woman at the home was critically injured, police said in a statement. It didn't specify how the suspect died.

The baby had been inside the home "and at some point was placed in a carrier and placed outside," Williams told reporters at one of two hospitals were wounded officers were treated.