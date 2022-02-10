Smaller, but lots of swagger: Chicago Auto show vrooms back with focus on electrics

Two people take a picture of the new Subaru Forester during media preview day at the Chicago Auto Show Thursday 2 in Chicago. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comomJames Bell, head of KIA corporate communications, speaks during media preview day at the Chicago Auto Show Thursday in Chicago.

The new Toyota Tundra on display during media preview day at the Chicago Auto Show Thursday in Chicago. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A Jeep Gladiator Mojave is on a test track during media preview day at the Chicago Auto Show Thursday in Chicago. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The all-new 2023 Corvette Z06 was on display during media preview day at the Chicago Auto Show Thursday in Chicago. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The new GMC Hummer is on display at the Chicago Auto Show in Chicago. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The Chicago Auto Show is back indoors at McCormick Place with some major changes reflecting pandemic and market uncertainties, but enough eye-catching chrome and tire-kicking joie de vivre to dispel winter blues.

COVID-19 postponed the traditional show in February 2021, but organizers held an outdoor event last July.

This year's version, opening Saturday, offers fewer cars but more test tracks, a focus on muscular electric vehicles and some spectacular brand setups.

"What we're finding on the floor right now is very reflective of the (computer) chip shortage and the fact manufacturers want to sell the things that they can build, and those are going to be the more expensive, higher-profit options as an alternative to volume," Consumer Guide Automotive Publisher Tom Appel explained Thursday at a media preview.

It's not just chips. Supply chain dysfunction is holding up essentials including parts, meaning automakers are producing fewer cars. Some big names such as Honda and Volvo aren't at the show this year.

All the more space for Subaru to manufacture a forest to plant Foresters and faux caves showcasing Outbacks and the new Solterra electric crossover.

"The Subaru display was pretty neat," said Greg Webb, owner of Packey Webb Ford in Downers Grove, who also gave praise to Camp Jeep's towering test track. "I've been told they raised the height by more than 10 feet."

Not to be outdone, Ford has its own test track, an eye-catching display of Broncos, a new Bronco Raptor and the F-150 Lightning electric pickup.

Numerous automakers also touted plans to convert their fleets to electric, among them Kia America. Corporate Communications Director James Bell outlined the company's goal of 100% electrification by 2040.

"This electrification push is not just lip service. This is something that the company is really going in big time on," Bell said.

Electric cars make up a fraction of the market now but it could be "the revolution we've been waiting for starts right now," said Appel, of Palatine.

He gave good grades to the GMC Hummer EV. "Obviously it's a rebirth of that brand. It's a very tidy-looking design, it hides its weight and its size very well.

"Similarly the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which is going to be out early in 2023, is a good-looking truck too," Appel said.

Webb, however, cautioned that "a lot of education is needed" for EV consumers. "You've got to realize the range on these vehicles and what cold weather does and what hot weather does."

One thing visitors won't find at the show is robust upfront pricing, probably because experts project rising car costs in 2022 with a high demand and tight supply.

Appel's budget pick is "the Nissan Kicks. It's a subcompact crossover that's still very affordable. It's not opulent but it's well put together."

No auto show media preview would be complete without a little hyperbole.

While introducing Kia's hybrid Sportage SUV, Bell said "we have a new philosophy at Kia called 'opposites unite.' A rocky cliff with flowers growing out of it ... the serenity of the flowers in a rough environment. It's natural -- it feels good when it's done right, and that's our design philosophy."

The Chicago Auto Show runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Saturday to Feb. 20, and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 21. Advance tickets are recommended and cost $15 for adults, $10 for kids and seniors, with children 3 and younger admitted free.

COVID-19 protocols require masks for everyone age 2 and older. Proof of vaccination status is not needed to attend the show and enjoy the displays. But you must have proof of vaccination to enter designated areas to purchase food and beverages. Outside food and beverages are not allowed.

For more information, go to chicagoautoshow.com.