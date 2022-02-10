Hampshire High School calls for e-learning days for safety concerns

Hampshire High School students will participate in classes remotely Friday due to concerns for student and staff safety, a message from Community Unit District 300 officials said Thursday.

"This e-learning day is being implemented due to safety concerns and social media threats to disrupt the educational environment specific to the morning of Friday, February 11," the message on the Algonquin-based school district's website said.

A spokesman for the school district did not return calls for comment Friday afternoon.

On Tuesday, roughly 200 parents and students gathered for a rally before a school board meeting to protest the district's mask policy. Tuesday's board meeting boiled over at points with parents yelling at board members and the board president accusing parents of showboating for the media. One parent was escorted out of the meeting after yelling at the board president for those remarks. Another was asked to leave but refused and told the district's resource officers they would have to arrest her.

Thursday's decision to hold an e-learning day on Friday comes as rumors circulated of a student walkout at Hampshire High School on Friday.

The home boys basketball game against Jacobs High School will continue as scheduled as will any weekend athletics or activities, according to the message.