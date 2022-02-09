State rep's Villa Park office remains closed after threats

State Rep. Deb Conroy's Villa Park office remains closed as state police continue to investigate death threats the legislator received regarding a bill that some opponents have framed as an attempt to quarantine those without COVID-19 vaccinations.

HB 4640, filed in mid-January, would require that state agencies such as the Illinois Department of Health make health data readily available to local health departments. Lag times can limit response times to health concerns such as the opioid crisis.

In a Facebook post, Conroy stated, "This legislation does not provide any governmental unit any additional powers over individuals or reduce privacy rights of any group or individual."

The Villa Park Democrat and her staff worked for several hours in her office on Wednesday with a police escort to host a mental health summit of behavioral and addiction experts in DuPage County over Zoom.

Conroy is running for DuPage County Board Chair.

Two staff members, working remotely since last Wednesday, have received threats and vile comments by phone and email, Conroy said. At one point, they were fielding 25 calls an hour, she said, adding the number is now at about 20 a day.

"My staff, to be honest, is not doing well and they're very uncomfortable," Conroy said.

She expects an update later this week on the police investigations, but said she will keep the office closed for the rest of the week. As to whether the office will be open on Monday, Conroy said she is taking a "one-day-at-a-time" approach.