St. Charles library reopens with security guard after it closed due to threats over masks

The St. Charles Public Library was closed for more than two weeks after staff members received threats because of the state's indoor mask requirements. Sandy Bressner/sbressner@shawmedia.com

Those walking into the St. Charles Public Library will now encounter a security guard that has been put in place after threats were made against employees for following the state's indoor mask requirements.

A steady flow of people were walking into the library on Tuesday. The library reopened for in-person visits on Monday after being closed for more than two weeks because of the threats.

"We're open, and we're happy to be open," St. Charles Library Director Edith Craig said Tuesday morning. "We have our security measures in place."

The library is using an outside security firm. Craig didn't disclose details about any other new security measures.

While the library was closed, patrons were directed to use its drive-up window and virtual services. Pam Salomone, the library's communications and marketing manager, said the response to the library reopening for in-person services "has been overwhelmingly positive."

"People are supporting us and are happy that we're open again," she said. "People really love the library. And that has been uplifting."

Among the patrons visiting the library on Tuesday was St. Charles resident Matthew Medina, who lives down the street from the library and uses it daily. He is an attorney.

"I do regular research and law research," Medina said, adding that he understands the importance of wearing a mask in indoor places to protect others.

The library follows Gov. JB Pritzker's mask mandate, which requires those over the age of 2 who can medically tolerate a face covering to wear face masks.

Medina said people who don't want to wear a mask at the library don't have to go there.

"It's really simple. You don't have to use the library," Medina said. "It has nothing to do with freedom."

Medina's grandfather fought in World War II, he said.

"Those guys were fighting for freedom," he said. "These guys are fighting so they don't have to wear a two-millimeter piece of paper on their face."

After a group of more than three dozen people on Jan. 18 protested the library's decision to follow the statewide indoor mask mandate, employees received "hundreds of communications" some that included threatening comments, according to officials.

"Our number one goal is the safety of our patrons and our employees," St. Charles Library Board President Robert Gephart said during a virtual board meeting on Jan. 22. The Kane County Chronicle filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the library and the St. Charles Police Department seeking details about the alleged threats.

Many of these communications and posts threatened a form of physical retaliation against the library, including statements that unmasked large groups would enter the library, according to a statement posted on the library's website.

The library will have temporary hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for in-person, drive-up and virtual services, according to a post on its website. On evenings and weekends, the library is open with drive-up and virtual services.

It is open until 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and until 8 p.m. Fridays. It is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.