Pritzker to drop mask mandate indoors by Feb. 28, school restrictions will stay in place

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will lift Illinois' indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28 following a decline in the numbers of hospitalizations for the virus, he said Wednesday.

Universal masking will stay in place at elementary, middle and high schools because they pose a higher risk for spreading infections, Pritzker said. Easing school restrictions will likely not happen until later in the spring.

"We've seen these numbers peak at about 7,400 hospitalizations and heading downward significantly," Pritzker said at an event in Champaign. "We're now, I think, under 2,500 hospitalizations, so that's almost a third of where we were at the peak and heading even further downward. My intention is to lift the mask mandate in indoor locations by Feb. 28.

"Of course, we still have the sensitive locations of K-12 schools where we have lots of people who are joined together in smaller spaces -- thousands of people interacting at one location at a time. And that is something that will come weeks hence."

But the question of rolling back mask policies at schools is in question. A downstate judge on Friday put a temporary restraining order on mask requirements at about 170 districts, including dozens of suburban ones.

As a result, it's been a turbulent week at multiple schools affected by the decision that's caused walkouts, demonstrations, chaotic board meetings and anxiety for parents and administrators.

The Pritzker administration is fighting lawsuits filed on behalf of parents who object to the mask mandate and Attorney General Kwame Raoul has appealed Judge Raylene Grischow's ruling.

Pritzker is expected to give a full COVID-19 update later this afternoon.