COVID-19 update: 4,742 new cases, 109 additional deaths, 2,496 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 4,742 Wednesday with 109 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 2,496 as of Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, 27,077 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 23,504.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 4.9% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 8,440,786 people have been fully vaccinated or 66.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 48% have received a booster shot.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,982,083 and 31,679 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The federal government has delivered 23,348,645 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December 2020, and 20,775,048 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 124,732 virus tests in the last 24 hours.