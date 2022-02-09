Attempted murder, hate crime charges added in Elgin bar stabbing case

A 28-year-old Bartlett man now faces attempted murder and hate crime charges in connection with a stabbing at an Elgin bar.

On Tuesday, a Kane County grand jury indicted Jason M. Ostrego, of the 600 block of White Oak Lane, on the new felony charges and previous charges of armed violence and aggravated battery, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Authorities say that on the night of Jan. 31, Ostrego was in a tavern on the 1000 block of North Liberty Street and began to argue with a Black patron, yelling racial slurs at him.

Ostrego was asked to leave the bar and was escorted to the parking lot, where he continued to shout slurs, according to authorities.

When the other patron went outside to smoke a cigarette, authorities say, Ostrego stabbed him in the chest with a folding knife and slashed another person in the face.

The stabbing victim remains hospitalized. The other was treated at a hospital and released.

The news release did not name the bar, but court records indicate Ostrego has been ordered to stay away from Hoppes Tavern, 1075 N. Liberty.

Ostrego remains in the Kane County jail on $200,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 23.

Felony hate crime is punishable by probation to up to three years in prison. Attempted murder is punishable by six to 30 years in prison.

Elgin police are still investigating the case. Anyone with information should call (847) 289-2600.