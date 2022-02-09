Archdiocese of Chicago making masks optional for suburban schools starting Thursday

Our Lady of the Wayside School in Arlington Heights is among the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic schools that will begin operating under a mask-optional policy Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo

The Archdiocese of Chicago will make masks optional for students in most of its suburban Catholic schools beginning Thursday.

Greg Richmond, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, sent a letter to parents of students late Tuesday night explaining the change and the reasoning behind it.

"Currently, we have no classrooms in quarantine anywhere in our archdiocese and we have no schools that have more than 3% of their students currently testing positive," Richmond wrote. "In fact, nearly half of our schools are reporting no cases at all. This has been a dramatic drop within the past few weeks."

The archdiocese educates about 45,000 students in 162 schools in Cook and Lake counties. The policy change applies to all schools except those in places where it's overridden by public policy.

"In the city of Chicago, Oak Park and Evanston, masks will still be required because local health departments have issued lawful orders that require them," Richmond wrote. "We are complying with those orders and will lift the mask mandate when we can."

Richmond wrote that all other COVID-19 protocols would remain in effect, including requirements for students to wear masks when coming out of isolation following a positive test.

"Any staff member or student who wishes to continue to wear a mask in school is encouraged to do so," Richmond wrote. "Individuals who wish to wear a mask are encouraged to use an N95 mask and we encourage everyone age 5 and above to receive the COVID-19 vaccine/booster."

"We also understand that some school communities as a whole may feel differently about the change to a mask-optional environment," he added. "For those communities, we will work with their principals to address the interests of their schools."

The dioceses of Joliet and Rockford, which oversee schools in DuPage and Kane counties and McHenry County, respectively, ended their mask requirements for students earlier this week.