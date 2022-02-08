 

Palatine police arrest Fremd student accused of threatening classmate in mask dispute

  • Palatine police have arrested a Fremd High School student accused of threatening a classmate with a knife Monday in a dispute over masking. Charges are pending, police said.

Eric Peterson
 
 
Updated 2/8/2022 12:24 PM

Palatine police confirmed Tuesday that a juvenile student at Fremd High School was arrested and will face charges after reportedly threatening a classmate with a knife during a confrontation over masking Monday.

No injuries were reported and there is no active threat to the public, students or staff at the school, police said.

 

A statement from Palatine-Schaumburg High School District 211 on Monday reported that a confrontation had occurred between students regarding the wearing of masks in the building.

A woman later told the Daily Herald her daughter had been confronted by a knife-wielding student just before the start of her second-period class. The girl believed she'd been targeted for being the only student without a mask in the classroom, her mother said.

District 211 officials said the classroom teacher acted swiftly to prevent the situation from escalating and immediately notified administrators, who alerted the Palatine school's resource officer.

