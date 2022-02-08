Lightfoot asks group to 'reimagine' museum campus -- with or without the Bears
Updated 2/8/2022 3:29 PM
Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday asked nearly two dozen prominent Chicagoans to "re-imagine" the 57-acre museum campus and recommend ways to "maximize" its year-round benefits -- with or without the Chicago Bears.
Ever since the Bears signed an agreement to purchase the 326-acre site of the now-shuttered Arlington International Racecourse for $197.2 million, Lightfoot has sounded almost resigned to moving on at Soldier Field without the team.
With or without the Bears, Lightfoot said she was intent on improving the fan experience at Soldier Field and maximizing year-round revenues.
