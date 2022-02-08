Lightfoot asks group to 'reimagine' museum campus -- with or without the Bears

Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to "reimagine" the Museum Campus along the lakefront, which includes Soldier Field at upper left, the Field Museum, which is just north of the stadium, the Shedd Aquarium at upper middle and the Adler Planetarium at top right. One looming question is whether the Chicago Bears will continue to play in Soldier Field after their lease is up. Chicago Sun-Times file photo

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday asked nearly two dozen prominent Chicagoans to "re-imagine" the 57-acre museum campus and recommend ways to "maximize" its year-round benefits -- with or without the Chicago Bears.

Ever since the Bears signed an agreement to purchase the 326-acre site of the now-shuttered Arlington International Racecourse for $197.2 million, Lightfoot has sounded almost resigned to moving on at Soldier Field without the team.

With or without the Bears, Lightfoot said she was intent on improving the fan experience at Soldier Field and maximizing year-round revenues.

• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.