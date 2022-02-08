COVID-19 update: 5,825 new cases, 87 additional deaths, 2,634 hospitalizations

There were 2,634 patients with COVID-19 in the hospital as of Monday night. Courtesy of Elmhurst Hospital

New cases of COVID-19 reached 5,825 Tuesday with 87 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 2,634 as of Monday night.

On Monday, 22,214 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 24,261.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 5.4% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 8,435,190 people have been fully vaccinated or 66.6% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 47.9% have received a booster shot.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,977,341 and 31,570 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The federal government has delivered 23,280,445 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2021, and 20,747,971 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 79,905 virus tests in the last 24 hours.