Two people dead, three hurt in Batavia crash Sunday night
Updated 2/7/2022 6:23 AM
Two people were killed and three others were injured Sunday night in a crash in Batavia.
A Ford Mustang traveling west on Fabyan Parkway crossed into eastbound lanes and was hit in the passenger side by a Kia Optima, authorities said.
Two men in the Ford Mustang were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 7:15 p.m.
Three people in the Kia Optima were transported to a hospital for treatment. There was no word on their conditions.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing. No citations have been issued.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.