Two people dead, three hurt in Batavia crash Sunday night

Two people were killed and three others were injured Sunday night in a crash in Batavia.

A Ford Mustang traveling west on Fabyan Parkway crossed into eastbound lanes and was hit in the passenger side by a Kia Optima, authorities said.

Two men in the Ford Mustang were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 7:15 p.m.

Three people in the Kia Optima were transported to a hospital for treatment. There was no word on their conditions.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. No citations have been issued.