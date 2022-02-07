 

Sheriff searching for missing Palatine teen, daughter

Daily Herald report
Updated 2/7/2022 7:59 AM

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Palatine 17-year-old and her 20-month-old daughter.

Authorities said Sharon Tellez-Perez and her daughter were last seen at 1 p.m. Saturday at her residence on the 4200 block of Bonhill Drive in an unincorporated part of Cook County near Palatine.

 

Investigators said Tellez-Perez told relatives she was leaving to do laundry, but never returned.

Tellez-Perez's family believes she may be in the company of her boyfriend and the child's father on their way to Florida or Louisiana where he has relatives.

Tellez-Perez is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds with a medium complexion and shoulder-length dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896 or the nonemergency line at the sheriff's office at (847) 635-1188.

