Sheriff searching for missing Palatine-area teen, daughter

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Palatine-area teen and her 20-month-old daughter.

Authorities said Sharon Tellez-Perez, 17, and her daughter were last seen at 1 p.m. Saturday at her residence on the 4200 block of Bonhill Drive in an unincorporated part of Cook County near Palatine.

Investigators said Tellez-Perez told relatives she was leaving to do laundry but never returned.

Tellez-Perez's family believes she may be in the company of her boyfriend and the child's father on their way to Florida or Louisiana, where he has relatives.

Tellez-Perez is described as standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds with a medium complexion and shoulder-length dark brown hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call the sheriff's police at (708) 865-4896 or the nonemergency line at the sheriff's office at (847) 635-1188.