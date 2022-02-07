District 70 considers COVID mitigation policy

Libertyville Elementary District 70 will hold a special school board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to address COVID mitigation policies.

The meeting will be held in the gym at Butterfield School, 1441 Lake St., and livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/673975828.

The session is in response to a judge's order Friday effectively prohibiting mask requirements for students across the state.

The ruling does not appear to be binding to District 70 but that issue may be clarified soon, the board was advised.

Three options will be considered: Continue all mitigations, including universal face-masking, quarantining of close contacts and weekly testing of non-vaccinated employees; make masking optional and continue quarantining and weekly testing; or, make masking optional and discontinue quarantining and weekly testing.