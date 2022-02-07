COVID-19 update: 13,953 new cases over weekend, 187 more deaths, 2,744 hospitalizations

Daily Herald File Photo

New cases of COVID-19 reached 13,953 over the weekend with 187 more people dying from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

Patients in the hospital with COVID-19 came to 2,744 as of Sunday night.

Between Friday and Sunday, 73,307 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 25,238.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 5.5% based on a seven-day average.

So far, 8,426,262 people have been fully vaccinated or 66.5% of Illinois' 12.7 million population, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC defines fully vaccinated as two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson's.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, 47.8% have received a booster shot.

The IDPH reported 5,565 new cases on Saturday, 3,687 on Sunday and 4,701 on Monday. Deaths came to 89 on Saturday, 67 on Sunday, and 31 on Monday. The state does not update data on weekends.

Total cases statewide stand at 2,971,516 and 31,483 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

The federal government has delivered 23,202,545 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December, 2021, and 20,696,791 shots have been administered.

Labs processed 106,566 virus tests in the last 24 hours.