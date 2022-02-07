 

Chicago woman arrested in organized theft from Neiman-Marcus in Oak Brook

  • Terri Collins

    Terri Collins

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 2/7/2022 2:29 PM

A Chicago woman is charged with stealing more than $17,000 in goods from the Neiman-Marcus department store at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook.

Bail was set Sunday at $50,000 for Terri Collins, 21, of the 100 block of West 110th Street, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

 

Collins is charged with felony burglary and felony retail theft.

Authorities allege that around 2:54 p.m. Saturday, Collins and several other people entered the store and met with two men in the store. They all went to a coat section, cut security wires off 14 Moncler brand coats, took them and ran toward a door. A store security worker knocked coats and wire cutters out of Collins' hands, and she was detained. Additional coats were found outside the store.

"Smash-and-grab thefts involving multiple individuals are not a crime of opportunity," state's attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. "They are well organized by those who resort to violence and sheer numbers to commit their crimes."

In November, a group of 14 people rushed into the Louis Vuitton store at the mall and stole more than $120,000 worth of items.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Nordstrom in Oak Brook robbed twice in same day
Related Article
Nordstrom in Oak Brook robbed twice in same day
 
Not new but 'more brazen': What's behind recent smash-and-grab robbery trend?
Related Article
Not new but 'more brazen': What's behind recent smash-and-grab robbery trend?
 
14 robbers hit Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center
Related Article
14 robbers hit Louis Vuitton store at Oakbrook Center
 
Thieves strike Northbrook Court's Louis Vuitton for second time in a month
Related Article
Thieves strike Northbrook Court's Louis Vuitton for second time in a month
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 