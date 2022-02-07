Chicago woman arrested in organized theft from Neiman-Marcus in Oak Brook

A Chicago woman is charged with stealing more than $17,000 in goods from the Neiman-Marcus department store at Oakbrook Center in Oak Brook.

Bail was set Sunday at $50,000 for Terri Collins, 21, of the 100 block of West 110th Street, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Collins is charged with felony burglary and felony retail theft.

Authorities allege that around 2:54 p.m. Saturday, Collins and several other people entered the store and met with two men in the store. They all went to a coat section, cut security wires off 14 Moncler brand coats, took them and ran toward a door. A store security worker knocked coats and wire cutters out of Collins' hands, and she was detained. Additional coats were found outside the store.

"Smash-and-grab thefts involving multiple individuals are not a crime of opportunity," state's attorney Robert Berlin said in the news release. "They are well organized by those who resort to violence and sheer numbers to commit their crimes."

In November, a group of 14 people rushed into the Louis Vuitton store at the mall and stole more than $120,000 worth of items.