Batavia police continue to investigate crash that killed two men

Batavia police have identified two men killed in a car crash Sunday night on Fabyan Parkway.

Farzin Khamis-Zadegan, 21, of the 1200 block of East Wilson Street, Batavia, and Brian Froehlich, 18, of the 2N400 block of Colt Drive Elburn, were killed. Autopsies are being performed today.

Khamis-Zadegan was driving a Ford Mustang west on Fabyan around 7:15 p.m. Froehlich was a passenger in his car.

The car went into the eastbound lanes between Van Nortwick Avenue and Carriage Lane, according to Deputy Chief Eric Blowers. An oncoming Kia Optima hit the Mustang's passenger side, and the Mustang came to rest in the parkway on the south side of Fabyan.

The three Optima occupants were taken to a hospital for treatment. No further information about their conditions is available.

Police do not yet know why the Mustang crossed into the oncoming lanes, Blowers said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Blowers at (630) 454-2500.