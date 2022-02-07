 

5-year-old Round Lake boy dies two weeks after crash that killed father

 
Updated 2/7/2022 8:48 PM

A 5-year-old crash victim from Round Lake has died nearly two weeks after the Jan. 25 collision that killed his father.

According to the Cook County medical examiner's office, Jesus Camarena, 5, died Tuesday afternoon at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, where he had been in critical condition since the crash.

 

Jesus' father, Epifanio Camarena, 41, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 8:30 p.m. Jan 25 near the intersection of North Route 83 and East Lexington Drive in Round Lake Beach. Camarena was driving the family's Chevrolet Equinox SUV when it collided with a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

Jesus' mother, 44, was taken in critical condition to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The boy's 10-year-old, 12-year-old and 14-year-old siblings were treated at Lurie Children's Hospital.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 40 year-old Wisconsin man, also was treated at Advocate Condell Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

