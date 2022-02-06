'We are very fortunate no one was hurt,' Bartlett chief says of massive warehouse fire

Firefighters expect to remain on the scene of Thursday's massive warehouse blaze in Bartlett for at least a few more days to assist demolition crews and extinguishing fire buried under the building's ruins. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Bartlett fire officials said Sunday firefighters likely will remain for a few more days on the scene of a massive blaze sparked Thursday that destroyed a document storage warehouse.

Fire Chief William Gabrenya said the ongoing work involves supporting the demolition crew with fire suppression efforts.

"As they remove debris, twisted metal, and roof decking, we can reach the deep-seated fire and fully extinguish that area," he said.

Crews have access to a warming tent so they can eat and take breaks from chilly temperatures, as the 24/7 operation continues.

Fire broke out just before 10 a.m. Thursday inside the Access Corp.'s 250,000-square-foot document warehouse at 1200 Humbracht Circle, authorities say. Employees fleeing the facility told firefighters that just a few boxes inside were on fire at the onset.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials have said it will be several days before investigators are able to get anywhere near the point of origin.

Gabreyna on Sunday expressed his gratitude to the community and area fire departments who assisted Bartlett firefighters in battling the devastating blaze.

"We have received numerous support from the community with food and water donations. We also want to acknowledge the help of the surrounding fire departments that have been out here," he said.

The chief said he has spoken with the initial crew that encountered the fire Thursday morning. They offered a harrowing account of what they experienced.

"The crews stated they were blown off their feet when the first few racks collapsed," Gabreyna said. "You can imagine what goes through your head when you can't see in a smoke environment, get knocked off your feet, and hear twisted metal collapsing around you.

"Emergency traffic was immediately called, and all crews evacuated. We are very fortunate no one was hurt in this fire," he added.