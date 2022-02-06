Naperville police investigating report of shots fired early Sunday

Naperville police are investigating a report of shots fired early Sunday morning in the 1800 block of West Diehl Road.

Police said the shooting initially was reported shortly after 4 a.m., but later found to have occurred about 3:15 a.m.

None of the people involved were on the scene when officers arrived, and there is no threat to the public, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Naperville Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 420-6666.