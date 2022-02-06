 

Fire leaves Lake Zurich home uninhabitable; family dog rescued

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/6/2022 8:22 AM

No injures were reported after fire broke out Saturday night in a Lake Zurich home, causing significant damage and leaving the residence uninhabitable, authorities said.

Lake Zurich firefighters responded to the home in the 1000 block of Memory Lane at 7:08 p.m. after fire alarm was activated. The alarm was upgraded to a working fire when crews and the resident, who had just returned home, found smoke inside the two-story structure, officials said.

 

Firefighters rescued the family dog from the home and had the blaze under control at 7:58 p.m., according to the Lake Zurich Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Lake Zurich firefighters were assisted by crews from Barrington, Barrington Countryside, Long Grove, Wauconda, Palatine, Mundelein, Countryside, Hoffman Estates, Buffalo Grove, Rolling Meadows, Libertyville, Fox River Grove, Wheeling, Palatine Rural, Crystal Lake and Streamwood, officials said.

