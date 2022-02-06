Chicago man charged in burglary of Naperville bike shop

A Chicago man is in custody after a burglary in Naperville Sunday morning, according to a Naperville Police Department news release.

Around 5:45 a.m., Naperville police responded to reports of a burglary in progress at Mike's E-Bike Shop.

There they encountered Thaddeus J. Harper, a 41-year-old Chicago resident, walking out the front door and entering a moving van, according to reports.

Harper used the van to ram a squad car and then attempted to flee, but lost control and ran into a snowbank, where the vehicle became stuck, police said. He attempted to flee on foot but was arrested shortly after.

A preliminary investigation led police to believe Harper used an object to shatter the store's glass door and enter the building.

He then proceeded to load two bicycles into the van before police arrived, though those were recovered after he was apprehended, according to the release.

Harper now faces three felony charges, including burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools, as well as five misdemeanor charges: fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, reckless driving, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful use of a weapon.