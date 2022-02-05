Naperville man charged with murder in deadly shooting

Xavier Caffey of Naperville has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a maintenance worker in his apartment complex.

Bond was set at $1 million Saturday for a Naperville man accused of fatally shooting another man the day before.

Xavier Caffey, 30, of the 900 block of Fairway Drive, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Caffey gunned down Jeffery Churchill, 41, of Montgomery, Friday morning in Caffey's apartment complex, authorities said. Churchill was a maintenance worker in the complex.

Churchill and another man were inside a garage there when Caffey walked inside, pointed a handgun at the second man and then aimed at Churchill, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. He fired twice, hitting Churchill in the head, the release said.

Caffey was "completely unprovoked," State's Attorney Robert B. Berlin said in the news release.

Caffey then went to his apartment, where he was involved in a lengthy standoff with Naperville police before surrendering, authorities said.

DuPage County Judge Leah Bendik set Caffey's bond during a hearing Saturday morning. He is next scheduled to appear in court Feb. 28.

If found guilty, Caffey faces a possible life sentence in prison.