Firefighter hurt in blaze near Naperville

Firefighters work to put out a house fire Saturday on Radcliff Road near Naperville. Courtesy of Lisle-Woodridge Fire District

A firefighter was injured, but not seriously, in a house fire early Saturday near Naperville.

The blaze was reported about 5 a.m. on the 4S500 block of Radcliff Road. Occupants of the house escaped without injury, according to a news release from the Lisle-Woodridge Fire District.

The neighborhood isn't equipped with hydrants, so crews used water from tender trucks. That and the weather made extinguishing the blaze difficult, authorities said in the release.

At one point, the first floor partially collapsed into a crawl space, forcing firefighters to leave the house.

Crews from Naperville, Wheaton, Downers Grove and other fire departments assisted.

The injured firefighter was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The fire is under investigation. No information was available about a possible cause.