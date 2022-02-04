 

Man must pay Arlington Heights woman $160K over dogs' torture, killings

  • Arlington Heights teacher Sarah Manos holds a photo of her dogs Kirby, left, and Daisy. A man she met on the dating app Bumble has been ordered to pay her more than $160,000 over the torture and killing of the dogs.

    Arlington Heights teacher Sarah Manos holds a photo of her dogs Kirby, left, and Daisy. A man she met on the dating app Bumble has been ordered to pay her more than $160,000 over the torture and killing of the dogs. Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Updated 2/4/2022 7:01 PM

A South suburban man who was accused in a lawsuit of torturing and killing his former girlfriend's dogs has been ordered to pay more than $160,000 to the Arlington Heights high school teacher whom he met on Bumble.

Cook County Judge Thomas Donnelly has ruled that Mathew Berry must pay Sarah Manos $100,000, finding that Berry violated the Illinois Human Care for Animals Act. He also ordered Berry to pay Manos $4,662 for veterinary expenses incurred by Daisy and Kirby, $1,450 for the money she spent to buy her dogs, $12,769 for mental health services she received as a result of the ordeal, $5,149 in attorney's fees and $38,308 for inflicting emotional distress.

 

"I do feel like this brings me peace and absolutely a sense of justice," Manos says.

