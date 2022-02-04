Feder: ESPN 1000 teams Peggy Kusinski and Dionne Miller

Peggy Kusinski and Dionne Miller, two of the best sportscasters in town, are teaming up to co-host a new weekly show on WMVP 1000-AM, the Good Karma Brands ESPN sports/talk station.

Starting this weekend they'll be heard on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It marks a return to the station after 19 years for Kusinski, who went on to a long run as sports anchor at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5.

Miller, who's sports anchor at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, co-hosted a weekly Chicago Bears pregame show with Jeff Meller last season on ESPN 1000 and has filled in as a weekday host over the past year.

