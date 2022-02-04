Charging-station bill stalls over provision on unions

Legislation has moved in Springfield designed to make owning electric vehicles more convenient, but it's being held up by a provision involving union labor that opponents say could have "devastating" consequences.

HB 34125, sponsored by state Rep. Robyn Gabel, an Evanston Democrat, introduced the bill requiring multiunit homes and commercial buildings being renovated or newly built to allocate parking spaces with installations for charging electric vehicles.

The bill's language says it aims to reduce the use of gas diesel vehicles, "the leading source of carbon pollution in Illinois," and "encourage urgent and widespread adoption of electric vehicles."

Home associations and business groups, however, expressed concern about a requirement that contractors enter a "labor peace agreement" with a union for projects involving 20 or more installers.

Keith Battaglia, owner of Battaglia Industries Inc. in Elgin, said his mechanical and electrical contractor business has benefited from the growing demand in electrical vehicles.

"(But) if the bill gets tied to a project-labor agreement, then it becomes devastating to quality contractors who choose not to belong to a union," he said.

Alicia Martin, president of the Illinois Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors, stated in an email that she believes the "labor peace agreement" language will be removed, but "until that language is removed, we remain opposed to the bill."

Some home associations stand against the bill because the "language as written would create an unnecessary financial burden," said Nancy D'Andrea, operations manager at Premier Community Management LLC, a management company based in Elgin serving townhouses and condominium associations in the northwest suburbs.

D'Andrea is a member of the Community Association Institute, a professional group for managers of housing associations, which began talks this year with Gabel to negotiate changes to the bill. Kristofer Kasten, co-chair of CAI's legislative committee said a similar bill was introduced last year but did not move forward, while this version was voted out of the Energy and Environment committee in January.

The Illinois Environmental Council, the Sierra Club and the Environmental Defenders of McHenry County are among the legislation's supporters.

Noting that electric vehicles likely will be more common in coming years, Jessica Beverly, clean energy advocate for Sierra Club Illinois, said the bill aims "to make sure that the infrastructure is there as the technology becomes mainstream."

She said it's 60% to 75% percent less expensive to put in the infrastructure for electric vehicles at the initial building construction, rather than retrofit later.

Supporters also emphasized the need to adapt to federal efforts aimed at producing a nationwide network of EV charging stations. Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden last year, the state can receive $149 million over five years to help build the state's portion of the network.

Beverly said environmentalists are also watching a separate bill sponsored by Bartlett Republican state Rep. Seth Lewis that would require including the infrastructure for electric vehicle capabilities in construction of all new homes with a garage.

Ben Mjolsness, Naperville's sustainability coordinator, said city staff are studying Gabel's bill. City officials, in partnership with the Naperville Environment and Sustainability Task Force, also are developing language for a possible change in city code to require electric charging "readiness," he said.

NEST, an independent group working with the Naperville City Council, created a 15-year plan aiming to reduce green gas emissions by 60% that includes a call for increased use of electric vehicles. Naperville is ranked second after Chicago as having the highest use of electric vehicles in the state.

Gabel's staff said she was not available to discuss HB3125 bill as talks with several groups are continuing.