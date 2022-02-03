Former Lake County coroner was known for compassion for the living

Barbara Richardson, who was Lake County's first female coroner, has died at 93. Daily Herald file photo, 2015

Barbara Richardson, whose credo as the Lake County coroner for more than 20 years was to take care of the deceased and show concern for the living, died Wednesday at age 93.

Richardson died of natural causes, according to Jim Wipper, funeral director at Kristan Funeral Homes in Mundelein.

As coroner, Richardson did not perform autopsies. That job was left to trained pathologists. But running an office frequented by the loved ones of the recently dead, Richardson spent much of her time being a shoulder for people to cry on and offered a warm hug at a sorrowful time in their lives.

"Everybody looks at us as the office of death, but it would be nice if they thought of us as the office of the living," Richardson told the Daily Herald near the time of her retirement as coroner in 2003. "We're not here just to take care of dead people. We're here to keep people alive."

Former Lake County Board Chairwoman Suzi Schmidt, who knew Richardson for more than 30 years, said she was quick-witted, had a great smile, and was good at talking with grieving families.

"She was so good as coroner because she had a lot of empathy for people and had a knack for making people feel just a little better," Schmidt said.

A lifelong Lake County resident and graduate of Warren Township High School, Richardson served in elected office for parts of five decades. Her political career included stints on the Grayslake Elementary District 46 board and the Grayslake village board during the 1960s and 1970s.

Richardson joined the coroner's office in 1977 as a deputy and was appointed to the top job in 1982. She became the first woman to serve as coroner and was elected to five consecutive terms starting in 1984.

During her time as coroner Richardson received many notable accolades, including the Northern Illinois Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse's Humanitarian Award, the Grayslake Exchange Club's Golden Deeds Award and the Ruth H. Rosengarden Victim Service Provider Award. She also has a spot in the Warren Township High School Hall of Fame.

Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek said Richardson was a legend who set the bar high.

"It is the goal of myself and my staff to continue to strive to serve Lake County by the high standards set by Barbara Richardson," Banek said.

Richardson told the Daily Herald in 2003 she had been wrestling with her decision to resign for months because of how important the office was to her. "It has truly given meaning to my life," she said at the time.

Wipper said a memorial service for Richardson likely will happen in about a month.