Bartlett man charged in stabbing outside Elgin bar

A man from Bartlett was charged with multiple felonies after injuring two people with a pocket knife during an argument Monday night outside an Elgin bar, authorities said.

Jason M. Ostrego, 28, of the 600 block of White Oak Lane, was charged Wednesday with two counts of armed violence and two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon, according to a news release Thursday from the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Authorities allege Ostrego argued with another patron at a bar on the 1000 block of North Liberty Street in Elgin and was asked to leave. In the parking lot, Ostrego stabbed one victim in the chest and slashed another in the face with a pocket knife, the news release said.

One victim remains in the hospital.

Ostrego's bail was set at $200,000, and he must post $20,000 to be released pending trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 9.

Anyone with additional information about the case should call Elgin police at (847) 289-2600.