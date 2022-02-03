Bartlett firefighters battling large blaze destroying warehouse off Munger Road

ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry points out smoke from a large Bartlett warehouse showing up on radar extending over DuPage County and into Kane County. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Firefighters respond Thursday to a large fire at a document storage warehouse in the Brewster Creek Business Park in Bartlett, off Munger Road, which is on the right. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Firefighters respond Thursday to a large fire in the Access warehouse at the Brewster Creek Business Park. Access is a secure document storage facility on the 1200 block of Humbracht Circle in Bartlett. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Bartlett firefighters have been working for hours to put out a fire at a warehouse filled with paper products.

The fire department was notified of a fire at 1200 Humbracht Circle in Brewster Creek Business Park at 9:48 a.m. Thursday by an activated fire alarm. Workers outside told firefighters that boxes of paper were on fire inside the warehouse, according to Bartlett Fire Chief William Gabrenya.

No one was injured while evacuating the building, Gabrenya said.

The fire intensified in the afternoon after the roof caved in and the sprinkler system stopped working. Gabrenya said will likely take a long time to put out the blaze because of all the paper inside the building.

It's unclear what started the fire, he said.

It appears the building is a total loss. ABC 7 metereologists detected on weather radar a long stretch of smoke from the fire extending south across DuPage County and west into Kane County.

The village of Bartlett said the following roads are closed in the area as crews battle the fire, according to ABC 7: Munger Road between West Bartlett Road and Stearns Road, Brewster Creek between Spitzker Road and Munger, and North Humbracht Circle closed at Munger Road.