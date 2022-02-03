 

Bartlett firefighters battle large blaze destroying warehouse off Munger Road

  • " frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>
  • Two people stand across the road from a large warehouse fire Thursday evening on Humbracht Circle in Bartlett.

    Two people stand across the road from a large warehouse fire Thursday evening on Humbracht Circle in Bartlett. John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Weather radar picked up smoke from the Access warehouse fire Thursday in Bartlett.

    Weather radar picked up smoke from the Access warehouse fire Thursday in Bartlett. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

  • Firefighters respond Thursday to a large fire at a document storage warehouse in the Brewster Creek Business Park in Bartlett, off Munger Road, which is on the right.

    Firefighters respond Thursday to a large fire at a document storage warehouse in the Brewster Creek Business Park in Bartlett, off Munger Road, which is on the right. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

  • ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry points out smoke from a large Bartlett warehouse fire showing up on radar, extending over DuPage County and into Kane County.

    ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry points out smoke from a large Bartlett warehouse fire showing up on radar, extending over DuPage County and into Kane County. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

  • Several fire departments respond to a large warehouse fire Thursday night on Humbracht Circle in Bartlett.

    Several fire departments respond to a large warehouse fire Thursday night on Humbracht Circle in Bartlett. John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
By Kayleigh Padar
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 2/3/2022 11:15 PM

Bartlett firefighters battled a huge warehouse fire through the night Thursday.

A fire alarm at 9:48 a.m. notified the fire department of the blaze at the Access Corp. document warehouse at 1200 Humbracht Circle in the Brewster Creek Business Park. Workers outside told firefighters that boxes of paper were on fire inside the warehouse, according to Bartlett Fire Chief William Gabrenya.

 

Access Corp. offers document storage, scanning and shredding in Bartlett.

No one was injured while evacuating the building, Gabrenya said.

The fire intensified in the afternoon after the roof caved in and the sprinkler system stopped working, Gabrenya said. The chief added that firefighters likely would have to work through the night to put out the blaze because of all the paper inside the building.

It's unclear what started the fire, he said.

It appears the building is a total loss. ABC 7 meteorologists detected on weather radar a long stretch of smoke from the fire extending south across DuPage County and west into Kane County.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 