Bartlett firefighters battle large blaze destroying warehouse off Munger Road

Several fire departments respond to a large warehouse fire Thursday night on Humbracht Circle in Bartlett. John Starks | Staff Photographer

ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Larry Mowry points out smoke from a large Bartlett warehouse fire showing up on radar, extending over DuPage County and into Kane County. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Firefighters respond Thursday to a large fire at a document storage warehouse in the Brewster Creek Business Park in Bartlett, off Munger Road, which is on the right. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Weather radar picked up smoke from the Access warehouse fire Thursday in Bartlett. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

Two people stand across the road from a large warehouse fire Thursday evening on Humbracht Circle in Bartlett. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Bartlett firefighters battled a huge warehouse fire through the night Thursday.

A fire alarm at 9:48 a.m. notified the fire department of the blaze at the Access Corp. document warehouse at 1200 Humbracht Circle in the Brewster Creek Business Park. Workers outside told firefighters that boxes of paper were on fire inside the warehouse, according to Bartlett Fire Chief William Gabrenya.

Access Corp. offers document storage, scanning and shredding in Bartlett.

No one was injured while evacuating the building, Gabrenya said.

The fire intensified in the afternoon after the roof caved in and the sprinkler system stopped working, Gabrenya said. The chief added that firefighters likely would have to work through the night to put out the blaze because of all the paper inside the building.

It's unclear what started the fire, he said.

It appears the building is a total loss. ABC 7 meteorologists detected on weather radar a long stretch of smoke from the fire extending south across DuPage County and west into Kane County.