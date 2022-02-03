Bartlett firefighters battle large blaze destroying warehouse off Munger Road
Bartlett firefighters battled a huge warehouse fire through the night Thursday.
A fire alarm at 9:48 a.m. notified the fire department of the blaze at the Access Corp. document warehouse at 1200 Humbracht Circle in the Brewster Creek Business Park. Workers outside told firefighters that boxes of paper were on fire inside the warehouse, according to Bartlett Fire Chief William Gabrenya.
Access Corp. offers document storage, scanning and shredding in Bartlett.
No one was injured while evacuating the building, Gabrenya said.
The fire intensified in the afternoon after the roof caved in and the sprinkler system stopped working, Gabrenya said. The chief added that firefighters likely would have to work through the night to put out the blaze because of all the paper inside the building.
It's unclear what started the fire, he said.
It appears the building is a total loss. ABC 7 meteorologists detected on weather radar a long stretch of smoke from the fire extending south across DuPage County and west into Kane County.