Winter storm dumps 8-plus inches on southern suburbs

Snowfall amounts vary throughout the suburbs, but some parts of the southern suburbs have received more white stuff than other places. Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comSherry Swistowicz of Elgin clears her sister-in-law's driveway as snow continues to fall in Elgin.

Cars slowly snake their way south into downtown as snow continues to fall in St. Charles. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A plow clears the way as a school bus follows as snow continues to fall in Elgin. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report

Several southern suburbs have seen more than 8 inches of snowfall, according to data from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

Naperville is reporting more than 8 inches have fallen there by 3:30 p.m., while the gauges in parts of Will County are showing more than 10 inches so far, meteorologists said.

Downers Grove had also reported 8.5 inches

The weather services's official climate station at O'Hare International Airport has recorded 5 inches of snowfall as of noon, another reading won't be available until at least 6 p.m.

The northern suburbs have been largely spared from the snow as less than an inch was reported in Marengo.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. for many south suburbs. Forecasts call for as much as five more inches of snow in some parts through Thursday morning during a second round of storms that will blow through the area.

Lake effect snowfall in Cook and Lake Counties could bring between 2 and 5 inches as that storm rolls through, meteorologists said.

Multiple crashes were reported throughout the area, according to traffic monitoring website sigalert.com.

Indian Creek Road in Hawthorn Woods was closed for several hours between Gilmer and North Diamond Lake roads because of a crash, but has since reopened.

More than 700 flights have been canceled at O'Hare over the past 24 hours, while nearly 100 flights have been canceled at Midway Airport, according to the Chicago Aviation Department's flight tracker website.