Some suburbs waking up to 6 inches of snow, with more coming

Snowfall amounts vary throughout the suburbs, but some parts of the southern suburbs have received more white stuff than other places. Jake Griffin | Staff Photographer

Daily Herald report

Several inches of snow have fallen throughout the Chicago area, with the south suburbs seeing the highest amounts overnight.

Meteorologists at the Chicago bureau of the National Weather Service forecast some parts of the suburbs will continue to see snowfall at a rate of an inch an hour through 9 a.m., with lighter snow continuing through the afternoon.

WGN News is reporting 5.3 inches of snow has fallen in Downers Grove, 5 inches in Oak Brook, 3.3 inches in Lombard, 3 inches in Sugar Grove, 2 inches in Aurora.

The weather services's official climate station at O'Hare International Airport has recorded 1.5 inches of snowfall so far.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. for many south suburbs. Forecasts call for as much as five more inches of snow in some parts through Thursday morning.

Multiple crashes have been reported throughout the area, according to traffic monitoring website sigalert.com.

Indian Creek Road in Hawthorn Woods is closed between Gilmer and North Diamond Lake roads.

Nearly 400 flights have been canceled at O'Hare over the past 24 hours, while 78 flights have been canceled at Midway, according to the Chicago Aviation Department's flight tracker website.