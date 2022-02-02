New charges filed against mother, brother of North Chicago boy found dead in Gary last month

New murder charges were filed Wednesday against the mother and brother of Damari Perry, the 6-year-old North Chicago boy whose body was found in Gary, Indiana, after he was reported missing by family members last month.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said he will be seeking life sentences for both of the accused because of the heinous nature of the crime.

Damari's older brother, Jeremiah Perry, 20, and mother, Jannie Perry, 38, jointly were indicted by a Lake County grand jury on eight felony counts of murder, as well as felony counts of aggravated battery of a child, dismembering a human body, conspiracy, aggravated domestic battery, concealment of a homicidal death, endangering the life or health of a child, abuse of a corpse and obstructing justice.

Jannie Perry also faces one felony count of failure to report the death or disappearance of a child.

Prosecutors said the evidence shows Jannie and Jeremiah Perry planned Danari's prolonged exposure in a cold shower as a punishment.

"The defendants' stunning failure to seek medical attention demonstrates their intent to end Damari's life," Rinehart said. "Transporting and burning the body as part of a cover-up also warranted the additional serious charges we filed today."

Initially, Jeremiah Perry was charged with aggravated battery causing great bodily harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice. Jannie initially was charged with first-degree murder, concealment of a homicidal death and obstructing justice in her son's death.

Jannie Perry remains in jail on $5 million bail, which means she would need to post $500,000 to be released before her trial. Jeremiah Perry remains in jail on $3 million bail. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Monday.

Another older brother, whose name has been withheld by authorities because of his age, is being charged in Lake County juvenile court.

On Jan. 8, Damari's body, naked and wrapped in a plastic trash bag, was discovered by FBI agents and North Chicago detectives near an abandoned house in Gary. Authorities said Perry was reported missing Jan. 5 by his mother and a sibling.

The family initially provided information to authorities indicating Damari might be missing in Skokie. But investigators discovered contradictory evidence and shifted attention to the boy's North Chicago home.

The Lake County, Indiana, coroner's office said last month Damari died of hypothermia. The coroner's examination also found scattered discoloration of the skin on the right leg and postmortem thermal injury or charring over the body.