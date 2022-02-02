Elgin police searching for armed men who stole a vehicle after a failed carjacking

Elgin police are searching for a pair of armed men they say attempted to carjack a woman and then stole a different vehicle Tuesday night. According to a release on Facebook, police responded at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday to the 1000 block of Summit Street for a report of an attempted vehicular hijacking. Police say that two masked black men, described as being 20 to 30 years of age, dressed in dark clothing and armed with handguns, approached a woman attempting to get in her car. The men demanded items, and police say the victim dropped her belongings and ran, which caused the men to run off as well to a nearby waiting gray SUV driven by an unknown third person. The victim was not injured. Officers responded about a half-hour later to the report of a stolen vehicle on the 1100 block of Dundee Avenue. Preliminary investigations revealed the descriptions of the offenders to be similar to the attempted carjacking. Detectives from the Major Investigations Division are actively investigating both incidents. Police ask anyone with information that may assist to call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include ElginPD at the beginning of the text.