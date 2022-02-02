Downers Grove 7-Eleven store robbed
Updated 2/2/2022 1:50 PM
Downers Grove police are seeking information about a Tuesday night armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store.
The robbery happened around 8 p.m. at the store at 5105 Fairview Ave. Police say two people entered the store and displayed handguns to an employee.
After the robbery, they drove off north on Fairview in a white sedan.
The first suspect is described as a thin Black man, 20 to 25 years old, wearing all black clothing, including a black face mask and gloves.
The second suspect is described as a heavyset Black man, 20 to 25 years old, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering on the back. He wore brown boots, a blue surgical mask and gloves.
Anyone with information is asked to call (630) 434-5600.
