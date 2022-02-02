Arlington Heights police seek endangered missing person

Arlington Heights police are looking for an endangered missing person who hasn't been seen since Wednesday morning.

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating Michele Bucaro, an 86-year-old white man who is 5 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds, has dark gray hair and wears glasses.

He was driving a dark gray 2011 Lexus ES 350 sedan with Illinois license plate N693109 when he was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Brittany Drive, which is near Shalom Memorial Park Jewish Cemetery.

The man has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

An advisory was issued just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Arlington Heights Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (847) 368-5360 or 911.