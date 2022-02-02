 

Arlington Heights police seek endangered missing person

  • Michele Bucaro

    Michele Bucaro

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 2/2/2022 4:42 PM

Arlington Heights police are looking for an endangered missing person who hasn't been seen since Wednesday morning.

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating Michele Bucaro, an 86-year-old white man who is 5 feet, 2 inches, 180 pounds, has dark gray hair and wears glasses.

 

He was driving a dark gray 2011 Lexus ES 350 sedan with Illinois license plate N693109 when he was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Brittany Drive, which is near Shalom Memorial Park Jewish Cemetery.

The man has a condition that places him in danger, police said.

An advisory was issued just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday by the Arlington Heights Police Department and Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call (847) 368-5360 or 911.

