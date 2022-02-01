Winter storm warning starts tonight. Snow totals could vary greatly

Some southern parts of the suburbs can now expect more than a foot of snow between two weather systems expected to blow through the area starting tonight through Thursday.

The first system has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning for much of the Chicago area from 8 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

That storm could bring as much as a foot of snow on its own to parts of Will and southern Cook counties, according to updated forecasts.

Parts of DuPage and Kane counties could see as much as eight inches of snow from the system, while forecast amounts taper off further north.

Less than an inch is expected throughout most of Lake and McHenry counties.

Meteorologists note the snow from this first wave is expected to be heavy and wet and could fall at a rate of an inch an hour between 3 a.m. and noon on Wednesday.

A second system on Thursday is anticipated to drop as much as four inches snow starting early Thursday morning and lasting into midafternoon.

Again, the southern suburbs are expected to see the majority of the snowfall, while two inches could fall in eastern DuPage County and northeastern Cook County. The rest of the northern parts of the suburbs are expected to get less than an inch.

This snow is expected to be dry and lighter than the previous snowfall.