Schneider again tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat, talks to reporters over Zoom after a positive COVID-19 test in January 2021. The congressman says he has tested positive for the virus again. Zoom video frame grab

U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night.

"Unfortunately, this evening I had a positive COVID-19 result after proactively taking a rapid antigen test prior to attending a public event," the Deerfield Democrat said a news release. "Earlier this morning, I had a negative result from a rapid antigen test before a scheduled television studio interview. Thankfully, I am fully vaccinated and have received a booster shot."

Schneider said that he is not currently exhibiting any symptoms and will continue to work remotely while quarantining at home this week.

The 10th District congressman also contracted COVID-19 last year.

"I am incredibly grateful for the remarkable efforts of our scientists, medical researchers and all those who worked tirelessly to bring forward the vaccines and treatments that are saving countless lives in the fight against COVID," said Schneider. "Unlike a year ago when I had COVID-19 the first time, this time I will be fighting the virus with the full protections afforded by the vaccine and I am looking forward to a speedy and complete recovery.

"As I have since the vaccines were first available, I strongly encourage all who have not yet received the vaccine to get your shots."

The 10th District includes parts of Lake and Cook counties.