Rep. Casten has fundraising lead over Newman, others in new 6th District

With a potentially costly Democratic primary battle less than six months away, U.S. Rep. Sean Casten ended 2021 with a dominating fundraising lead over U.S. Rep. Marie Newman in Illinois' 6th District, new documents show.

And none of the six Republicans who've filed candidate paperwork to run in the 6th are even close to matching Casten or Newman when it comes to fundraising.

Casten, a Downers Grove resident seeking a third term in Congress, finished the year with nearly $1.6 million in his campaign war chest.

Newman, a first-term lawmaker from La Grange, was a distant second at the end of the year, finishing 2021 with about $573,120 in her campaign coffers.

Newman currently serves the 3rd District, where she lives. But she's running in the 6th after last year's district remap put her in the Hispanic-heavy 4th District with Democratic incumbent Jesus "Chuy" Garcia of Chicago.

Congressional representatives don't need to live in the districts they serve. Newman's home is near the 6th District line.

Congressional candidates must file quarterly financial reports with the Federal Election Commission once their campaigns collect or spend at least $5,000.

Year-end reports covering Oct. 1 through Dec. 31 were due by Monday night. They can be viewed at fec.gov.

The newly redrawn 6th District includes much of the western and southwestern suburbs.

The Casten for Congress committee started October with about $1 million saved, and it received about $700,067 in campaign contributions during the year's fourth quarter.

Of those contributions, about $548,534 came from individuals and $151,000 came from political action committees representing special interest groups, documents showed. A member of the House financial services committee, Casten reported receiving tens of thousands of dollars from companies in or representing the insurance and banking industries, including those for:

• The American Bankers Association, which gave $2,500.

• American Express, which gave $2,500.

• Discover Financial Services, which gave $1,000.

• Liberty Mutual Insurance Co., which gave $2,500.

• The Zurich Holding Company of America, which gave $2,000.

Casten also received $4,000 from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's campaign committee and $1,000 from U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider's committee. Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat, represents Illinois' 10th District.

A campaign spokesman said Casten's fundraising for the quarter shows support for what he's accomplished in his current term.

Casten reported about $169,538 in expenses and other disbursements during the quarter. Additionally, Team Casten reported about $75,694 in outstanding debt to the candidate from 2017.

The Marie Newman for Congress committee started the year's last quarter with about $437,873 saved, and it received nearly $337,877 in campaign contributions during the period.

Of those contributions, about $548,534 came from individuals and $151,000 came from political action committees including those for:

• The Amalgamated Transit Union, which gave $5,000.

• The Congressional Progressive Caucus, which gave $5,000.

• EMILY's List, a group that supports female Democratic candidates, gave $5,000.

• A gun-control advocacy group named after former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords that formerly had backed Casten gave $1,000.

At least two Newman donors also contributed to Casten's campaign. The Barnes & Thornburg law firm gave each candidate $1,000, and NARAL Pro-Choice America gave each $2,500.

Newman thanked her donors for "(chipping) in to help keep progressive leadership alive in the south and west suburbs of Chicago."

Newman's year-end report also revealed five payments totaling $24,500 to Iymen Hamman Chehade, a former Newman adviser who has claimed he didn't run against her for the 3rd District seat in 2020 because she promised him a job. Chehade is running in the Democratic primary for the 3rd District seat this year.

The Office of Congressional Ethics is investigating and last week concluded Newman may have violated federal law in the matter. Newman's lawyer acknowledged that her contract with Chehade violated House employment and federal contracting rules.

A Newman spokesperson last week said the investigation stemmed from a "completely meritless" complaint from a right-wing organization.

Newman's report also showed $45,000 in legal fees paid to Perkins Coie, the firm representing her in the case.

Daily Herald wire services contributed to this report.