Pritzker issues disaster declaration ahead of pending snowstorm

Some southern parts of the suburbs can now expect more than a foot of snow between two weather systems expected to blow through the area starting tonight through Thursday.

In anticipation, Gov. J.B. Pritzker has issued a disaster declaration to marshal state resources to deal with the potential threat of the storm, he announced earlier today.

The first system has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning for much of the Chicago area from 8 p.m. today through 6 p.m. Wednesday.

That storm could bring as much as a foot of snow on its own to parts of Will and southern Cook counties, according to updated forecasts.

Parts of DuPage and Kane counties could see as much as eight inches of snow from the system, while forecast amounts taper off further north.

Less than an inch is expected throughout most of Lake and McHenry counties.

Meteorologists note the snow from this first wave is expected to be heavy and wet and could fall at a rate of an inch an hour between 3 a.m. and noon on Wednesday.

State officials said 130 members of the Illinois National Guard were called into service and assigned as winter weather platoons consisting of 18 troops in each platoon to patrol various affected areas of the state.

More than 1,800 Illinois Department of Transportation trucks and other equipment will be used in response to the looming storm threat, the governor's office said today.

"I want to assure county and local officials, and everyone in the path of the storm, that my administration will provide resources every step of the way," Pritzker said. "On the ground, all state assets stand ready to assist. I encourage everyone to do what you can to stay safe. Listen to local authorities to stay up to date with the latest conditions in your community and make sure your household has essentials."

A second system on Thursday is anticipated to drop as much as four inches snow starting early Thursday morning and lasting into midafternoon.

Again, the southern suburbs are expected to see the majority of the snowfall, while two inches could fall in eastern DuPage County and northeastern Cook County. The rest of the northern parts of the suburbs are expected to get less than an inch.

This snow is expected to be dry and lighter than the previous snowfall.