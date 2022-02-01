Hate crime charges filed against Niles man accused of painting swastikas at synagogue, school
Updated 2/1/2022 2:58 PM
Hate crime charges have been filed against a Niles man accused of spray-painting yellow swastikas on a synagogue and on the grounds of a Jewish high school in Rogers Park last weekend.
Shahid Hussain, 39, faces four counts of a hate crime as well as charges of criminal damage and defacement. He was due in bond court Tuesday afternoon.
The swastikas were discovered Sunday on a wall of the F.R.E.E. Synagogue at 2935 W. Devon Ave. and on a shipping container used by the Hanna Sacks Bais Yaakov High School at 3021 W. Devon Ave., according to police.
