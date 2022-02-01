Guilty: Jurors convict Elgin man of murdering, dismembering his 76-year-old mother

An Elgin man charged with killing and dismembering his mother in 2017 was convicted of first-degree murder Tuesday, after a seven-day jury trial in which attorneys entered more than 330 items into evidence.

Jurors deliberated for about 2½ hours after closing arguments, which were interrupted at one point by defendant Brian Peck's sobs.

Peck, 59, testified that he killed his mother -- dog lover and avid theater fan Gail Peck -- in self-defense during the early morning hours Oct. 25, 2017. He claimed his 76-year-old mother came at him with a military-grade survival knife upon becoming annoyed at him for playing loud music.

Arguing for a first-degree murder conviction, prosecutors cited his "calm, cool and collected" demeanor and his string of lies.

"Every person he talked to, he lied," Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Karen Crothers said, referencing a false missing persons report Peck filed Oct. 27, 2017, which claimed his mother failed to return to her Littleton Trail home after walking her dog. Peck also told his mother's friends and her cleaning lady that she was ill.

"It's only when he's confronted with evidence that he changes his story," Crothers said. "Everything he says he expects everyone to believe because he's the smartest person in the room."

Authorities say Peck stomped on his mother's head, dismembered her body and put some of her remains in garbage bags that he tossed into Lake Michigan late on the day of the killing. One of Gail Peck's arms washed ashore Nov. 7, 2017.

On Oct. 26, 2017, Peck purchased a luggage set and duffel bag, then placed his mother's torso along with brick pavers and a red towel into a large rolling suitcase, prosecutors said. He placed her legs, brick pavers and the saw authorities say he used to sever her limbs in a duffel bag, then threw it and the suitcase into Chicago's Lincoln Park Lagoon.

Police recovered them two days later after a fisherman hooked the duffel bag, prosecutors said.

Peck is scheduled to return to court Feb. 22