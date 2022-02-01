COVID-19 update: 3,805 hospitalized, 123 more deaths, 8,665 new cases

State health officials today reported 3,805 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Illinois hospitals, 1,378 fewer than a week ago.

Of those hospitalized, 669 are in intensive care, a drop of 238 ICU patients from a week ago, Illinois Department of Public Health records show.

IDPH officials also reported 123 more COVID-19 deaths, along with 8,665 new infections.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 31,036, while 2,929,636 cases have been diagnosed statewide since the outset of the pandemic nearly two years ago.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 6.8%, down from 7.2% Monday. Case positivity is the percentage of test results that yield a new case of the disease. A seven-day average is used to account for anomalies in the daily reporting of the figures.

IDPH officials also reported another 28,563 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide.

Illinois vaccine providers have now administered 20,548,687 doses since December 2020.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 66.3% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated. Of those fully vaccinated, 47.4% have received a booster dose as well.