Aurora rings in Chinese Year of the Tiger
Aurora city officials and residents rang in the Chinese Lunar New Year Tuesday with a traditional Chinese lion dance, performances by local dance troupes, and a special proclamation reading at the city hall.
The ceremony was a collaboration between the city, the Chinese American Association of Great Chicago, and Pacifica Square, Aurora's Asian-themed shopping center.
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin read a proclamation for the Year of the Tiger. He was joined by Chinese community leaders, including Eddie Ni, president and CEO of Pacifica Square, and Jan Zhang, president of the Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago.
Pacifica Square also hosted a festival Tuesday afternoon that included traditional Chinese lion and dragon dances, food, a gift ceremony and speeches by local elected officials and leaders. The shopping center at 4300-4462 E. New York St. is home to various Asian businesses and is considered a suburban Chinatown.