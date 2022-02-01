Aurora rings in Chinese Year of the Tiger

Mayor Richard Irvin, center, feeds the lion during a Tuesday ceremony celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at Aurora City Hall. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin watches a dragon dance in the council chambers as city officials ring in the Chinese Lunar New Year with traditional performances and a special proclamation reading Tuesday. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin arrives Tuesday as Aurora city officials ring in the Chinese Lunar New Year with lion dances, traditional performances, and a special proclamation reading at the city hall. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Nine-year-old Dennis Dong of Aurora performs Tuesday at Aurora City Hall for the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Angela Wan of Hao Dance performs Tuesday during a ceremony celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year at Aurora City Hall. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Nine-year-old Dennis Dong of Aurora waits to perform Tuesday as Aurora city officials ring in the Chinese Lunar New Year with traditional performances and a special proclamation reading Tuesday at Aurora City Hall. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Aurora city officials and residents rang in the Chinese Lunar New Year Tuesday with a traditional Chinese lion dance, performances by local dance troupes, and a special proclamation reading at the city hall.

The ceremony was a collaboration between the city, the Chinese American Association of Great Chicago, and Pacifica Square, Aurora's Asian-themed shopping center.

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin read a proclamation for the Year of the Tiger. He was joined by Chinese community leaders, including Eddie Ni, president and CEO of Pacifica Square, and Jan Zhang, president of the Chinese American Association of Greater Chicago.

Pacifica Square also hosted a festival Tuesday afternoon that included traditional Chinese lion and dragon dances, food, a gift ceremony and speeches by local elected officials and leaders. The shopping center at 4300-4462 E. New York St. is home to various Asian businesses and is considered a suburban Chinatown.