 

Suburbs could see up to 8 inches of snow between Tuesday night and Thursday

Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 1/31/2022 8:38 AM

More than eight inches of snow is expected to fall in some areas of the suburbs between Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service's office in Romeoville.

A winter weather watch is now in effect during that time when meteorologists say two systems will pass through the area bringing significant snowfall amounts, particularly south of Interstate 55.

 

Some areas may get more than 10 inches of snow, forecasters warn.

Southern Cook and Will counties are expected to see the heaviest snowfall amounts, while all or parts of suburban Cook, DuPage, Kane and Lake counties are at moderate risk for heavy snow, particularly the second round, forecast models show.

The weather service is recommending motorists postpone or reconsider travel, or bring an emergency kit if they do need to drive.

Temperatures could get up to the lower 40s by Tuesday, but drop to the 20s and teens Wednesday and Thursday, according to meteorologists.

