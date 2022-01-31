Pedestrian dead after being hit by train in Villa Park

Metra officials have confirmed a pedestrian has died after being struck by an outbound passenger train in Villa Park, more than a quarter mile from the nearest depot.

The collision occurred at about 6:30 a.m. near Villa Avenue, a Metra spokesperson said.

No other details about the pedestrian were immediately available.

Trains in all directions are not able to pass through the area, and outbound trains are terminating at Elmhurst.

Metra is urging riders who might normally use that line to seek alternate transportation.

